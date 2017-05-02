Cartus Ranks No.1 in Overall Satisfaction Among Large Relocation Management Companies in Industry Survey

DANBURY, Connecticut, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cartus Corporation, a leading provider of global relocation services, has earned top marks in the 2017 International Managers Survey conducted by Trippel Survey & Research, LLC.©. Cartus earned the No. 1 ranking for overall satisfaction among large relocation management companies.

Cartus was ranked No. 1 among large providers in five of the nine individual categories that comprised the overall satisfaction ranking: Responsiveness, Supplier Management, Value for Price Paid, Cost Management and Country Coverage. In addition, the company's Intercultural and Language Solutions practice was ranked No. 1 in Language Training and No. 2 in Cross Cultural training.

The survey of International Relocation Managers is conducted annually by Alan Trippel, an industry consultant. It ranked a total of 17 relocation providers, five of whom, including Cartus, are in the large provider category.

Cartus President and CEO Kevin Kelleher pointed to the company's singular focus on customer service and the energy and dedication of its employees as factors in the stellar results. "Our company is completely dedicated to using our leverage, scope and experience to develop customized, flexible solutions for our clients and their transferring employees," Kelleher said. "These rankings are a direct reflection of the spirit embodied in our new campaign, which showcases the 'Have Done, Will Do' attitude of our employees around the world." (www.cartus.com/havedonewilldo).

For more than 60 years, Cartus has provided trusted guidance to organizations of all types and sizes that require global relocation solutions. Providing the full spectrum of relocation services, including language and intercultural training, Cartus serves more than half of the Fortune 50 and has moved employees into and out of 185 countries. Cartus is part of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

