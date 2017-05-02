CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Tanager Energy Inc. ("Tanager" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: TAN) is pleased to announce the filing of its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016. The Corporation has also filed its Form 51-101F1 - Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information, Form 51-101F2 - Report on Reserves Data by Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator, and Form 51-101F3 - Report of Management and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure, under National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. Such filings can be accessed electronically from the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Tanager also announced that, further to its news release dated May 3, 2016, in connection with the outstanding 10% secured convertible debentures in the principal amount of Cdn.$1,198,330, the maturity date has been extended from May 3, 2017 to August 3, 2017.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Tanager Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas and mineral exploration company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with executive offices in Houston, Texas. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "TAN."

