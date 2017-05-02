Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig has recently completed a research project for a leading American manufacturer and retailer to help the client enhance their supply chain visibility and demand-supply management, and to allow them to make better and more informed demand management decisions.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502006798/en/

Quantzig helps companies enhance supply chain visibility and demand-supply management. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Intensified competition in the global market has made it more important now than ever before to have the ability and resources to consistently meet consumer demand, which is leading to an increase in the use of supply chain analytics. Insufficient capabilities in terms of outsourcing, supply chain visibility, and supply chain management can hinder business operations and reduce a company's competitiveness.

The purpose of this research project was to develop a solution that would allow the client to have better visibility of supply chain processes and enhance their operational efficiency, and to help the client overcome challenges related to demand planning and inventory optimization. The client also wanted Quantzig to find a solution that addressed the complexities of their supply chain, particularly those associated with suppliers, manufacturing partners, and logistics.

Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts developed a highly-effective solution using regression and hidden Markov models that allowed the client to expand its analytics capabilities and better manage the complexity of data and information related to their supply chain. Additionally, Quantzig's experts developed a real-time dashboard using Tableau to give the client access to information regarding orders, invoices, forecasts, and product backlog.

Have questions about this study? Request more information on this project

Quantzig's retail and consumer product goods portfolio

The industry is subject to changing customer needs, shopping behaviours, and purchasing preferences. The use of retail and customer analytics solutions in this industry is essential to make informed decisions about pricing strategies, product promotions, merchandising planning, and other business functions. Quantzig's CPG and retail analytics solutions utilize predictive and prescriptive analytics to assist companies with critical decision making.

Solutions Provided by Quantzig

Supply Chain Visibility

Spend Analysis and Supplier Evaluation

Logistics and Transportation Analytics

Supply Chain Performance

Inventory Planning and Replenishment

Network Planning and Optimization

And many more

Request a free proposal to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502006798/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

jesse@technavio.com