Constellium provides lightweight aluminium solutions for a new premium car model

AMSTERDAM, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Constellium N.V. (NYSE and Euronext Paris: CSTM) announced today that it supplies aluminium Automotive Body Sheets and Crash Management Systems for the new BMW 5 Series, including its hybrid and touring models. The latest edition of the iconic BMW 5 Series saves 137 pounds (62 kg) compared to the previous model thanks to the use of lightweight materials like aluminium.

Constellium is the primary supplier of aluminium Automotive Body Sheet for the BMW 5 Series, providing the coils used for the inner and outer applications such as doors, roofs, fenders, deck lids and structural parts. In addition, Constellium designed and produces the rear Crash Management System, including an integrated holder for the exhaust system.

For the hood outer panel and fenders, Constellium provides Surfalex® with high surface quality and specific hemming and roping properties, which allow sporty designs that are sharp, sleek and striking.

For the inner hood, the superior formability and mechanical resistance of our materials solution enable efficient processing of complex shapes.

"BMW is a great customer to work with as they are looking for innovative aluminium solutions for automotive body sheets for their new models. We are proud to supply the BMW 5 Series not only for closures but also for structural inner parts and reinforcement applications requiring specific crash and mechanical performance such as the one offered by Securalex®HS," said Dieter Höll, Sales & Marketing Director Automotive & Specialties.

Aluminium is the ideal material for Crash Management Systems because it provides superior energy absorption to help protect vehicle occupants in the event of a collision. It also has a crash behavior that helps reduce damage to the vehicle and therefore minimizes repair costs. The bumper beam and crash boxes are extruded components, allowing Constellium to design a product that is not only lightweight, but also engineered to customer specifications in terms of size, shape, package space and strength.

"Constellium is a longtime supplier to BMW and it is an honor to contribute to the redefined Ultimate Driving Machine," said Lionel Chapis, Constellium's Managing Director for Automotive Structures. "The new BMW 5 Series features our most advanced rear crash management system with extrusions made of Constellium's patented high-strength 6000-series crushable alloys."

Aluminium continues to be a material of choice for automakers to lightweight vehicles for improved fuel economy and lower emissions. By saving weight throughout the vehicle, automakers are able to integrate additional features that differentiate their vehicles for unique appeal to consumers.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE and Euronext Paris: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated € 4.7 billion of revenue in 2016.

www.constellium.com

