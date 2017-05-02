ALLEN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) (PFS), a global commerce service provider, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

PFS CEO Mike Willoughby and CFO Tom Madden will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-395-3237

International dial-in number: 1-719-457-2081

Conference ID: 1609872

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=124116 and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.pfsweb.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 24, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 1- 844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1609872

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (PFS) (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce service provider of solutions including digital strategy consulting, digital agency and marketing services, technology development services, business process outsourcing services, and a complete omni-channel technology ecosystem. The company provides these solutions and services to major brand names and other companies seeking to optimize every customer experience and enhance their traditional and online business channels. PFS supports organizations across various industries, including Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal USA, LEGO, Canada Goose, ASICS, Roots Canada Ltd., PANDORA, Charlotte Russe, Anastasia Beverly Hills, David's Bridal, T.J. Maxx, the United States Mint and many more. PFS is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, Minnesota, Washington, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Canada, Belgium, England, Bulgaria, and India. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com or download the free PFS IR App on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

Company Contact:

Michael C. Willoughby

Chief Executive Officer

or

Thomas J. Madden

Chief Financial Officer

1-972-881-2900



Investor Relations:

Sean Mansouri

Liolios

1-949-574-3860

Email Contact



