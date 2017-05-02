ALLEN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) (PFS), a global commerce service provider, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.
PFS CEO Mike Willoughby and CFO Tom Madden will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-395-3237
International dial-in number: 1-719-457-2081
Conference ID: 1609872
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=124116 and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.pfsweb.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 24, 2017.
Toll-free replay number: 1- 844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 1609872
About PFSweb, Inc.
PFSweb (PFS) (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce service provider of solutions including digital strategy consulting, digital agency and marketing services, technology development services, business process outsourcing services, and a complete omni-channel technology ecosystem. The company provides these solutions and services to major brand names and other companies seeking to optimize every customer experience and enhance their traditional and online business channels. PFS supports organizations across various industries, including Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal USA, LEGO, Canada Goose, ASICS, Roots Canada Ltd., PANDORA, Charlotte Russe, Anastasia Beverly Hills, David's Bridal, T.J. Maxx, the United States Mint and many more. PFS is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, Minnesota, Washington, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Canada, Belgium, England, Bulgaria, and India. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com or download the free PFS IR App on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.
Company Contact:
Michael C. Willoughby
Chief Executive Officer
or
Thomas J. Madden
Chief Financial Officer
1-972-881-2900
Investor Relations:
Sean Mansouri
Liolios
1-949-574-3860
Email Contact