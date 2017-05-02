sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

75,83 Euro		-2,354
-3,01 %
WKN: A0YA63 ISIN: NL0009272269 Ticker-Symbol: 7VP 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIMPRESS NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIMPRESS NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,60
77,37
02.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIMPRESS NV
CIMPRESS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIMPRESS NV75,83-3,01 %
SUNTRUST BANKS INC52,80+0,59 %