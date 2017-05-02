Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR), the world leader in mass customization, announced today that Meredith Burns, vice president of investor relations, will present at the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The company is scheduled to present at 1:35 p.m. EDT. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at ir.cimpress.com and an audio replay will be available until August 9, 2017.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) is the world leader in mass customization. For more than 20 years, the company has focused on developing software and manufacturing capabilities that transform traditional markets in order to make customized products accessible and affordable to everyone. Cimpress brings its products to market via a portfolio of more than 20 brands including Vistaprint, Albelli, Drukwerkdeal, Pixartprinting, Exaprint, WIRmachenDRUCK, National Pen and many others. That portfolio serves multiple customer segments across many applications for mass customization. The company produces more than 46 million unique ordered items a year. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress N.V. or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502006175/en/

Contacts:

Cimpress N.V.

Investor Relations:

Meredith Burns, +1-781-652-6480

ir@cimpress.com

or

Media Relations:

Paul McKinlay

mediarelations@cimpress.com