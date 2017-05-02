AURORA, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to announce that Margaret Strachan (Duluth, Ga.) and Tia Curtis (Leavenworth, Kan.) were chosen as the BERNINA 350 Special Edition (B 350 SE) Cotton+Steel Instagram Sweepstakes winners. To enter the sweepstakes, participants had to share images of the B 350 SE Cotton+Steel sewing machine with hashtag iwantaCSBERNINA to Instagram. Chosen at random, these two winners were given a chance to choose one of the two B 350 SE sewing machines (a value of $1,899) with specially-designed "Hello Lovely" or "I Love Sewing" faceplates. Both Margaret and Tia chose the B 350 SE "Hello Lovely" faceplate. The sweepstakes ran from April 3 until April 14 and was available to United States citizens, 18 years or older with a valid Instagram account.

"Congratulations to Margaret and Tia for being chosen as the BERNINA 350 Special Edition Cotton+Steel Instagram sweepstakes winners," said Amy Sherfinski, Director of Marketing for BERNINA of America. "We are confident that you two will enjoy, not only the brightly-colored 'Hello Lovely' faceplate, but the BERNINA Free Hand System, the slide-on extension table and the seven BERNINA presser feet, to name only a few of the features and functions of this machine."

The B 350 SE sewing machine includes 191 total stitch patterns, a maximum sewing speed up to 900 stitches per minute, and a stitch width up to 5.5 mm. The B 350 SE also has a direct-selection function that allows sewists to switch quickly between 18 utility stitches and 63 decorative stitches, including 11 quilting stitches. Additionally, a high-precision buttonhole function with two programmed buttonhole styles gives users the ability to sew buttonholes of the exact same length every time. There's also enough memory space to permanently store up to 30 stitches as well as a bright LED sewing light. For more information, visit www.bernina.com/3series.

"I am so grateful to BERNINA and Cotton+Steel for the opportunity to win this amazing sewing machine. I have a vintage BERNINA Record 830, which sews beautifully. However, I can't imagine how wonderful of an experience sewing on my new B 350 is going to be," said Margaret Strachan, BERNINA 350 Special Edition Cotton+Steel Instagram winner from Duluth, Georgia.

At the end of 2015, Margaret Strachan suffered a subarachnoid brain hemorrhage and continues to recover and deal with cognitive disabilities she's encountered due to the episode. However, after several frustrating months, she opened her sewing room door and is managing to complete her sewing projects.

"Once again, I would like to express my appreciation. Sewing on this lovely machine is going to be such a bright, sweet reward, after having so much drama over the past year and a half," noted Strachan.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my BERNINAs over the years and am thrilled to add the B 350 Special Edition Cotton+Steel to my collection," said Tia Curtis, BERNINA 350 Special Edition Cotton+Steel Instagram winner from Leavenworth, Kansas.

Tia Curtis graduated from Queens College in Charlotte, North Carolina. Shortly after graduation, she joined the Army and was commissioned into the Army Nurse Corps. After she got out of the Army, Tia found interest in quilting and joined a club for conversation and quilt creation. After buying her first machine, she started a bag making business (Camp Follower Bags) and over time shifted to quilting full-time. Tia teaches sewing and quilting classes and has a YouTube channel and website, www.tiacurtisquilts.com.

BERNINA partnered with Cotton+Steel (C+S), a contemporary fabric design company, to design two faceplates, "Hello Lovely" and "I Love Sewing" for the new B 350 SE sewing machine. The "Hello Lovely" faceplate features a bright colored, floral design with two flying birds. The "I Love Sewing" faceplate features a colorful design with scissors and thread, perfect for any sewist. The B 350 SE sewing machine also includes seven BERNINA full-shank presser feet. In addition to the two custom-designed faceplates, the B 350 SE sewing machine comes equipped with a slide on extension table and the BERNINA Free Hand System. The seven BERNINA presser feet include the Reverse pattern foot #1, the Zipper foot #4, the Blindstitch foot #4, the 3-Groove pintuck foot #30, Patchwork foot #37, the Buttonhole foot with slide #3A, and the Walking foot #50 with three soles. For more information visit, www.bernina.com/3series.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA's leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA's WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3135234



Media Contacts for BERNINA of America, Inc.:



Joanne Tedesco

(312)780-7210

Email Contact



Lia Antonetti

(312)780-7218

Email Contact



