Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2017) - Going public has helped many companies grow and create jobs, so why has the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) decreased in recent years? What are the consequences of this trend on investors? The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and New York University's Salomon Center will tackle those questions next week in New York City.

The Commission's Division of Economic and Risk Analysis (DERA) is partnering with NYU's Salomon Center for the Study of Financial Institutions to bring together regulators, practitioners, and academics for a half-day symposium on May 10 at NYU. Panelists will take a look at data and explore the economic causes and consequences of the perceived weakness in the IPO market, and discuss ways to encourage more capital-raising through IPOs.

"IPOs can play a critical role in fostering long-term economic growth, but as we see less and less companies taking advantage of the public markets, we could be missing important opportunities," said Acting Chairman Michael Piwowar. "We are excited to collaborate with NYU in this event focused on the potential causes of the current state of the U.S. IPO market, as well as possible solutions to IPO decline driven by the needs of market participants."

Attendees can expect discussions focusing on what has led to the existing condition of the IPO market, including changes in technology and funding sources, regulatory and institutional influences, and the challenges that these issues pose to firms seeking to raise capital.

The event is free and open to the public, and will kick off with welcoming remarks by Acting Chairman Michael Piwowar at 9:15 am at NYU's Salomon Center located at 44 West 4th Street, New York, NY. Information about the event agenda and webcast will be available at DERA Events. The public is welcome to attend, and are asked to register in advance.