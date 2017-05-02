Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2017) - Stompy Bot Corporation (CSE: BOT) (the "Company") announces that it is late in filing its annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2016, on the prescribed deadline of May 1, 2017.

The Company has made an application with the applicable securities regulators under National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203") requesting that a management cease trade order be imposed in respect of this late filing rather than an issuer cease trade order. The issuance of a management cease trade order does not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade in their securities.

The Company anticipates that it will in a position to prepare and file the annual financial statements and MD&A on or prior to June 15, 2017.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the filing requirements to file its financial statements and MD&A within the prescribed period of time. The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Gill - Stompy Bot Corporation

Tel: 416-722-1166

Email: jgill@stompybot.com

