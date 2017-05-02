sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,176 Euro		-0,113
-2,63 %
WKN: A0LEK8 ISIN: CA6568441076 Ticker-Symbol: N5Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY PARTNERS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY PARTNERS INC
NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY PARTNERS INC4,176-2,63 %