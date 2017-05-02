

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $26.4 million, or $0.25 per share. This was down from $195.64 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $891.79 billion. This was up from $876.07 billion last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $26.4 Mln. vs. $195.64 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -86.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $1.90 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -86.8% -Revenue (Q1): $891.79 Bln vs. $876.07 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.25 to $0.75 Full year revenue guidance: $2.85 to $2.95 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX