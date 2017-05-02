EM Named 'EMEA Financial PR Consultancy of the Year' Finalist by The Holmes Report

MOSCOW, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EM, a leading financial and corporate communications agency for emerging markets clients, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 2017 EMEA Financial PR Consultancies of the Year award by The Holmes Report, the definitive voice of the global public relations industry. The other finalists are Barbarino, CNC, Hering Schuppener, and Maitland.

EM was recognised for its impact on the financial PR and investor relations landscape - in particular in Russia - with work on a significant number of M&As, activist campaigns, as well as Russian IPOs and ECM transactions, including most recently the Detsky Mir IPO - the first globally marketed IPO since Western sanctions against Russia.

Tom Blackwell, CEO and co-founder of EM, said:

"We are thrilled to be on a short-list with such distinguished and long-established agencies. It was just four years ago to this day when we completed our management buyout and formed EM. Despite being a supposedly rocky ride since then for our core market of Russia, our firm has maintained revenue growth of 25% year on year and further expanded our geographic footprint into Asia and America.

"Key to getting to where we are today has been our talent, energy, and audacity. But we have also been helped along the way by our unwavering commitment to enjoying life. Numerous sources have suggested that EM (with support from its dedicated clients) has consumed more champagne than any other financial PR consultancy across the entire EMEA region. We look forward to further success, by all measures."

Holmes Report's EMEA PR Consultancies of the Year awards are the result of an exhaustive research process involving more than 200 submissions and face-to-face meetings with the best PR firms across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

About EM

EM is a leading independent financial and corporate communications agency for the companies in emerging markets. Through our market-leading team in Moscow headquarters, and offices in London, New York, and Hong Kong, we offer services across financial PR, investor relations, IPO and M&A transaction support, crisis communications, reputation management, and strategic advisory.