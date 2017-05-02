

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $11.03 billion, or $2.10 per share. This was up from $10.52 billion, or $1.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $52.90 billion. This was up from $50.56 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $11.03 Bln. vs. $10.52 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.8% -EPS (Q2): $2.10 vs. $1.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -Analysts Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q2): $52.90 Bln vs. $50.56 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $43.5 - $45.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX