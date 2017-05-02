

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) announced the company now expects fiscal 2017 revenue to be in a range of $763-$765 million, and adj. EPS of $1.01-$1.03. For fourth-quarter, the company expects revenue of $192-$194 million and adj. EPS of $0.26-$0.28.



Mark Capone, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics, said: 'We were very encouraged to see sequential growth in hereditary cancer testing volumes for the second consecutive quarter. Coupled with meaningful sequential volume growth in all of our major pipeline tests including GeneSight, Vectra DA, Prolaris, and EndoPredict, we believe we are rapidly approaching an important inflection in our business where our new products will drive accelerated revenue growth and profitability.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX