

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $120.32 million, or $0.69 per share. This was higher than $117.78 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $609.24 million. This was up from $567.73 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $120.32 Mln. vs. $117.78 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $609.24 Mln vs. $567.73 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX