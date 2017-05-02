World's Bartenders invited to sign up for Angostura® Global Cocktail Challenge 2018

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The House of Angostura® has launched the 9th edition of its Angostura® Global Cocktail Challenge (AGCC 2018) -open to bartenders from around the world- with a call for entries to be submitted to the competition's website: www.AngosturaGlobalCocktailChallenge.com

At stake is the coveted title of "Angostura® Global Cocktail Challenge Champion," a cash prize of US$10,000 and a two-year contract to serve as the Angostura® Global Brand Ambassador, representing world-famous ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters, ANGOSTURA® orange bitters, Angostura® Rums and Amaro di ANGOSTURA®. Trophies will also be awarded to the Winners of the Best Rum Cocktail and the Best Amaro Cocktail.

The competition will roll-out globally with a series of Heats in national and regional markets in throughout 2017. The final will take place in Trinidad and Tobago on February 11th, 2018. Interested bartenders are asked to sign-up online by completing an entry form with their cocktail recipes along with a demonstration video.

"The Angostura® Global Cocktail Challenge aims to discover and encourage new and creative uses of the House of Angostura® portfolio by gifted, bartenders around the world," says company CEO Genevieve Jodhan, "our goal is to collate a suite of inventive modern classics that showcase Angostura's® unique brands."

Finalists will enjoy the experience of a lifetime when the competition culminates in Trinidad and Tobago: They will tour of the Angostura Distillery and Museum, visit the country's world-renowned steelbands, and even "play 'mas" in full costume during the country's Carnival.

A key event on the international mixology calendar, the first Angostura® Global Cocktail Challenge took place in April 2001 at the Robinson Crusoe Pub in Tobago. The competition moved to Trinidad in 2011 and now takes place during Trinidad Carnival-the Greatest Show on Earth! The AGCC 2016 saw the largest number of entrants to date: 287 participants, drawn from 900 entrants, competed from 36 countries.

Over the years, the AGCC Judging Panel has included celebrated mixologists like Dale DeGroff, Tony Abou-Ganim, Ann Tuennerman, Hidetsugu Ueno, and, most recently Jeff "Beachbum" Berry.

About the House of Angostura®: The proud history of the House of Angostura® began almost 200 years ago in 1824, when founder Dr. Johann Siegert first produced aromatic bitters in the city of Angostura in Venezuela. Recognised over the centuries by the granting of Royal Warrants of Appointment to the royal households of Great Britain, Prussia, Spain and Sweden, ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters and ANGOSTURA® orange bitters are the world's market leader, an integral ingredient in premium cocktails, and a mainstay of cocktail culture. Angostura's® international range of rums, produced at the only rum distillery in Trinidad, includes five distinctive, exquisitely blended rums: Angostura 1824®, Angostura 1919®, Angostura® 7 Year Old, Angostura® 5 Year Old and Angostura® Reserva, blended by masters with years of experience and training in original traditions using closely guarded formulas and techniques. The newest product in our portfolio, the multiple award-winning Amaro di ANGOSTURA®, leverages our unsurpassed heritage as a blender of the finest bitters and rums.

