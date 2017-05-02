Technavio market research analysts forecast the global military gas mask market to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global military gas mask marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists full face gas masks and half face gas masks as the two major product segments, of which the full face gas mask segment accounted for close to 63% of the market share in 2016.

According to Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense research, "Manufacturers are focusing on the development of advanced and reliable filters for gas masks. Currently, research is being conducted to design filtering devices that can neutralize any specific toxic substance in the air."

Technavio aerospace and defense analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global military gas mask market:

Growing emphasis on soldier safety

Increased use of improvised explosive devices

Demand due to rising investments in CBRND

Growing emphasis on soldier safety

Modern-day warfare poses considerable risks for soldiers, as weapons increasingly include chemical and biological agents, which can be highly destructive. This new era of war is expected to be one of the major factors that will drive the need for effective soldier protection equipment. Growing security threats due to the rise in the number of conflicts, domestic terrorism, and territorial tensions between countries are likely to magnify this form of warfare. The ongoing conflicts such as ISIS terrorism, the Indo-Pak war over Kashmir, the Lebanon conflict, the Syrian civil war, and the conflicts between the US and North Korea are just a few examples.

Such growing tensions drive defense agencies to enhance the combat capabilities of armed forces as well as focus on troop protection measures. Chemical weapons have been extensively used in most of the recently waged wars. This has also pushed countries to undertake soldier modernization initiatives that involve the procurement of safety systems and equipment for the troops.

Increased use of improvised explosive devices

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are unconventional explosive weapons that can be activated in a variety of ways and can take any form of destruction. They can lead to serious injuries and death on the battleground as they comprise biological toxins, toxic chemicals, and radiological materials. Numerous explosive ordnance disposal personnel of the US were exposed to IEDs while on missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. Therefore, undertaking measures to counter IED exposure plays a significant role in military operations. For instance, in 2010, NATO developed a plan to train the military and defense forces to face IEDs.

"Technological advancements have led to the use of harmful chemical elements in these IEDs, and exposure to the blast sites afterward results in soldiers inhaling the toxic gases. In such scenarios, respiratory protection, with advanced gas masks that can also function as air-purifying respirators (APR), is highly essential for soldiers," says Moutushi.

Demand due to rising investments in CBRND

The growing investments in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRND) weapons are one of the major factors driving the market. Also, the possibility of nuclear and biological weapons falling into the hands of terrorists is additionally propelling government agencies to develop high-end soldier protective equipment, including respirators and gas masks to counter these threats. The growing use of modern biotechnology and new chemical agents and easy access to fissile materials and technology for making tactical nuclear weapons have led defense authorities to invest in CBRND.

