LOUDON, TN--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Malibu Boats, LLC, the leading innovator and pioneer of modern wakesurfing technology, including the standard-setting Surf Gate system, today announced that it has settled the patent infringement cases brought by Malibu Boats against MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Under the terms of the settlement, MasterCraft will make a one-time payment to Malibu Boats and will enter into a license agreement for the payment of future royalties for boats sold by MasterCraft using the licensed technology.

"We are pleased to conclude the litigation between our two industry leading companies," said Jack Springer, Chief Executive Officer of Malibu. "While both companies were steadfast in their position, we are satisfied that we have reached a reasonable outcome. This is a positive development for us and allows Malibu to focus on continuing growth and improvement." Mr. Springer continued, "As we continue to innovate and to build our valuable patent portfolio, we will continue to be aggressively focused on ensuring that industry participants recognize the value of our innovation and subsequent patents."

