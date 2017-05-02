

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) announced earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $608 million, or $1.64 per share. This was higher than $322 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $9.43 billion. This was up from $8.87 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $608 Mln. vs. $322 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 88.8% -EPS (Q1): $1.64 vs. $0.84 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 95.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q1): $9.43 Bln vs. $8.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%



