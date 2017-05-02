

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oscar Mayer, a US-based meat and cold cut production company owned by Kraft, has announced its decision to remove all added nitrates, nitrites and artificial preservatives from its hot dog line.



The company said it's the first national hot dog maker to remove all such preservatives from its entire line.



Oscar Mayer becomes the latest company in the consumer packaged foods industry to remove artificial ingredients, colors and preservatives as customers now prefer more healthy and artificial-free products.



'We heard from hot dog fans across the country that they wanted a hot dog without artificial preservatives in meat or added nitrates and nitrites-all without compromising on the great Oscar Mayer taste they know and love,' Greg Guidotti, Oscar Mayer's head of marketing, said in a statement.



A year ago, Kraft Heinz had also replaced artificial colors in its flagship Kraft Mac & Cheese brand with natural products like turmeric and paprika.



