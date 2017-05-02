

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $87.36 million, or $0.41 per share. This was up from $83.45 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 55.4% to $2.75 billion. This was up from $1.77 billion last year.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $87.36 Mln. vs. $83.45 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $2.75 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 55.4%



