

Otelco Inc. (OTEL) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $1.61 million, or $0.47 per share. This was down from $1.75 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $17.38 million. This was down from $17.49 million last year.



Otelco Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.61 Mln. vs. $1.75 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.47 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.6% -Revenue (Q1): $17.38 Mln vs. $17.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.6%



