

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced, for 2017, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.60 excluding any benefit from the pending DuPont (DD) transaction, which may accrue in the fourth quarter.



First-quarter consolidated adjusted earnings per share was $0.43, up 19 percent versus prior year. Consolidated revenue was $596 million, down 2 percent.



Pierre Brondeau, FMC CEO said: 'FMC delivered another solid quarter. In Ag Solutions, we improved profitability in an environment that remains challenging. Lithium earnings increased by 45 percent, as significantly higher pricing on lithium hydroxide and other specialty products took effect.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX