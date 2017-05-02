

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $12.70 million, or $0.34 per share. This was up from $10.15 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $98.81 million. This was up from $93.53 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $12.70 Mln. vs. $10.15 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q1): $98.81 Mln vs. $93.53 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.6%



