

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $16.02 million, or $0.47 per share. This was higher than $10.91 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $370.46 million. This was up from $348.82 million last year.



Amedisys earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $16.02 Mln. vs. $10.91 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.47 vs. $0.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $370.46 Mln vs. $348.82 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%



