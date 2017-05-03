

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Investment firm KKR has signed a partnership with Girls Who Code, a non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology.



KKR said it will provide a financial commitment in addition to leveraging the firm's global resources and network to further grow the organization. Additionally, KKR portfolio companies First Data and GoDaddy announced they will each sponsor a Summer Immersion Program this coming summer, providing 40 girls with seven weeks of free, immersive instruction in web development and design, robotics, and mobile development.



'Similar to the financial sector, the field of technology is often lacking the kind of diverse workforces that lead to the highest performing teams, the highest performing cultures and the best business outcomes,' said Ted Oberwager, a member of KKR's Private Equity and TMT Growth Equity teams.



Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, said: 'We need women in technical roles at all companies, and the commitment from KKR, GoDaddy and First Data will help provide the necessary training and experience to empower more girls to pursue majors and eventually careers in computer science.'



