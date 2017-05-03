sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,75 Euro		-0,471
-0,92 %
WKN: 923145 ISIN: US90328M1071 Ticker-Symbol: USJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,33
52,11
02.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC50,75-0,92 %