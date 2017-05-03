

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) revealed earnings for first quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $21.36 million, or $0.86 per share. This was lower than $22.30 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $255.32 million. This was up from $240.45 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $21.36 Mln. vs. $22.30 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.89 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $255.32 Mln vs. $240.45 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 and $4.10. Full year revenue guidance: $1.04 - $1.07 Bln



