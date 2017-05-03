TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) announced that, at its annual general meeting held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Industrial REIT referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected by acclamation. If a ballot vote had been taken, based solely upon proxies received by Dream Industrial REIT, the voting results for the election of trustees would have been as follows:

% Votes Votes % Votes Nominee Votes For For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Michael J. Cooper 34,062,198 89.69 3,913,586 10.31 J. Michael Knowlton 35,199,407 92.69 2,776,377 7.31 Ben Mulroney 35,831,421 94.35 2,144,363 5.65 Vicky Schiff 35,852,072 94.41 2,123,712 5.59 Leerom Segal 35,839,062 94.37 2,136,722 5.63 Vincenza Sera 35,314,391 92.99 2,661,393 7.01 Sheldon Wiseman 35,854,629 94.41 2,121,155 5.59 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 213 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

Contacts:

Dream Industrial REIT

Brent Chapman

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 365-5265

bchapman@dream.ca



Dream Industrial REIT

Lenis Quan

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-2353

lquan@dream.ca



