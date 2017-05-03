sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,534 Euro		-0,075
-0,35 %
WKN: 858388 ISIN: US0605051046 Ticker-Symbol: NCB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,473
21,56
02.05.
21,42
21,646
02.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION21,534-0,35 %