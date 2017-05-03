

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q1 figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to fall to 5.1 percent from 5.2 percent in the three months prior, while the employment change is called steady at 0.8 percent.



Australia will see April results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG; in March, the index score was 51.7.



Finally, the stock markets in South Korea and Hong Kong are closed on Wednesday in observance of Buddha's birthday. The markets in Japan also are shuttered for Constitution Memorial Day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX