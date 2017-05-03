

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $50.8 million, or $0.22 per share. This was higher than $44.9 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $307.7 million. This was up from $298.4 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $50.8 Mln. vs. $44.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.22 vs. $0.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q1): $307.7 Mln vs. $298.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.1%



