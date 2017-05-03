

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oclaro Inc. (OCLR) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $39.89 million, or $0.23 per share. This was up from $3.32 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 60.5% to $162.18 million. This was up from $101.05 million last year.



Oclaro Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $39.89 Mln. vs. $3.32 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1101.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.23 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 666.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q3): $162.18 Mln vs. $101.05 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 60.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $144 - $152 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX