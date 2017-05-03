

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 30 points or 0.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,145-point plateau although the market may bounce higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets calls for mild support, with optimism ahead of today's Federal Reserve meeting tempered by a fall in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and oil companies.



For the day, the index slid 10.95 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 3,143.71 after trading between 3,136.54 and 3,154.78. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 0.04 points to end at 1,906.88.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China skidded 1.48 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.23 percent, Bank of China shed 0.84 percent, Vanke tumbled 1.54 percent, Gemdale plummeted 3.29 percent, PetroChina retreated 1.41 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.87 percent and China Shenhua spiked 1.69 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction on Tuesday before finishing slightly higher.



The Dow added 36.43 points or 0.2 percent to 20,949.89, while the NASDAQ inched up 3.76 points or 0.1 percent to 6,095.37 and the S&P rose 2.84 points or 0.1 percent to 2,391.17.



The choppy trading came as traders looked ahead to today's monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but traders will look to the accompanying statement for clues about future rate hikes.



The looming monthly jobs report and French presidential runoff may also have kept traders on the sidelines.



Considerable weakness was visible among oil service stocks amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil; crude for June delivery tumbled $1.18 to $47.66 a barrel.



