

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - QBE Insurance (QBE.AX, QBEIF.PK) said that it expects 2017 gross written premium to be 'relatively stable' in US dollar terms.



The company expects pricing in 2017 to be more stable, with near-term pricing outlook broadly flat in most territories other than Australia.



The outlook is a little brighter in relation to investment returns.



Looking at each of our divisions, the good progress made in the latter part of 2016 in ANZO has continued into 2017, so the company said it remains confident that by 2018 it will have completed the job of restoring profitability to the level that it would expect in its home market.



'We are confident in our ability to meet the performance targets we have set out for 2017 and importantly, our ability to continue to improve our business through the medium term,' the company said.



