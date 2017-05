WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it is facing class-action lawsuits in California alleging securities violations. It said 'current and former officers' of the company have been named as defendants in pending class-action lawsuits filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and the Superior Court for San Mateo County in California.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX