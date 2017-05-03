

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft corp. (MSFT) has introduced Surface Laptop, which is powered by Windows 10 S. Surface Laptop starts at $999 and will be available beginning on June 15th.



The Surface laptop comes in four colors -- gold, platinum, blue and burgundy -- and ditches a metal area around the keyboard for a softer microfiber lining. Surface Laptop has up to 14.5 hours of battery life.



The company noted that customers can pre-order Surface Laptop starting today in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom where available at Microsoft Store, microsoftstore.com and BestBuy.com. Surface Laptop will come to China later this year and we will announce availability in other markets in coming months.



The company said, 'We built Surface Laptop to do two things: refresh the classic laptop form factor that our customers, especially college students, have been asking for; and make a Surface that works seamlessly to showcase the best of Windows 10 S.'



The company noted that the users can open this Surface with just one finger and see the brilliant 13.5' PixelSense Display, made with edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It's the thinnest LCD touch screen display on any laptop Surface Laptop comes with a 7th Generation Intel Core processor and even as light and thin as it is, up to four more hours of battery power than a 13' MacBook Pro.



And for a limited time, Surface Laptop comes with an offer for one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal and 1TB of free storage on OneDrive, giving the useres full access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote.



