BERKELEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Bonsai, provider of an AI platform empowering enterprises to build and deploy intelligent systems, today introduced the Bonsai Early Access Program. Through this program, Bonsai will engage enterprises across industries such as robotics, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics and energy to jointly design, build and deploy AI models using the Bonsai Platform.

Today Bonsai also announced strategic investment from Microsoft Ventures, ABB Technology Ventures, Samsung NEXT and Siemens: https://bons.ai/blog/bonsai-industrial-ai-investment

"Enterprises today are actively evaluating AI for a wide range of applications. In particular, there is an increasing demand for AI models that can inject greater intelligence, in the form of control and optimization, into sophisticated, often industrial systems," said Mark Hammond, co-founder and CEO, Bonsai. "These systems take many different forms, including robotics, factories, supply chains, logistics, warehouse operations, HVAC, oil exploration and resource planning. With the Early Access Program we announced today, we are excited to engage customers with the technology and resources necessary to accelerate the development of AI models to address their unique use cases."

Programming AI models to improve control and enhance real-time decision support for these multidimensional, industrial systems quickly outstrips the capabilities of generic AI solutions. Most enterprises lack talent or tools that can combine an organization's subject matter expertise with complex machine learning technologies to build application specific AI models. The Bonsai Early Access Program is specifically designed to address this by providing enterprises with the technology and resources to more effectively program and manage intelligence models that will increase the automation and operational efficiency of these industrial systems.

Other key benefits to be realized from this program include:

Early access to Bonsai Platform

On-site training and workshop covering the Bonsai product, underlying technology and tools and relevant AI techniques

Joint scoping, design and development of AI models for specified use cases

Use case specific engineering and product development support

Available consulting and integration services to support successful model development and deployment

Influence forward roadmap through continuous feedback to product and engineering teams





Supporting Quotes

"Across industries, enterprises are evaluating machine and reinforcement learning, as well as digital twin initiatives, to support the programming of more intelligent product+services," said James Governor, RedMonk analyst. "Bonsai's Early Access Program is engaging with specific, targeted verticals to make it easier to program machine learning models, including simulations, so deep domain expertise is built in."

"Bonsai provides a unique and easy-to-use approach to programming AI models for a variety of use cases in the manufacturing industry," said Uwe Ruttkamp, Head of Business Segment Machine Tools Systems at Siemens, one of the first participants in the Early Access Program. "Combining Bonsai's technology with Siemens domain knowledge and the Siemens MindSphere cloud for industry platform makes it possible for our customers to leverage industrial-strength AI technology to drive more value for their business."

"Adaptable, programmable and explainable AI models, accelerated by GPU deep learning, helps to significantly expand the reach of AI use cases," said Jim McHugh, vice president and general manager, Data Center, NVIDIA, a technology ecosystem partner. "The Bonsai Platform and Early Access Program announced today, combined with the NVIDIA Tesla platform, will increase the performance and the adoption of AI in the enterprise."





Resources

Learn more about the Bonsai Early Access Program: https://bons.ai/blog/bonsai-artificial-intelligence-in-enterprises

Read this blog on the technology behind the Bonsai Platform: https://bons.ai/blog/bonsai-ai-platform-introduction

See how the Bonsai Platform works in this video: https://youtu.be/6DGxiMnx2g8





About Bonsai

Bonsai offers an AI platform that empowers enterprises to build and deploy intelligent systems. By completely automating the management of complex machine learning libraries and algorithms, Bonsai enables enterprises to program AI models that improve system control and enhance real-time decision support. Businesses use these models today to increase automation and improve operational efficiency of industrial systems including robotics, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, energy and utilities. Based in Berkeley, CA, Bonsai is backed by leading investors including NEA, Microsoft Ventures, ABB, Samsung NEXT and Siemens. To learn more, please visit: https://bons.ai/ or follow on Twitter @BonsaiAI.

