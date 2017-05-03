

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as Apple posted a surprise fall in iPhone sales in the second quarter and investors waited for cues from the Federal Reserve meeting.



The U.S. central bank is expected to hold rates steady amid signs of softening inflation, but its commentary will be scrutinized for new clues as to the Fed's views on the economy and interest rates.



French politics also remained in focus ahead of the May 7 vote in the country to elect the new president.



Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for the Buddha's birthday, while Japanese financial markets remain shut for the rest of the week for the Golden Week holiday.



Moody's Investors Service said the escalation of tensions between the North Korean regime and the new U.S. administration broadens the nature of geopolitical risk for South Korea, which is the most salient event risk for the sovereign and a constraint on the rating.



Chinese shares fell on concerns over a tighter regulatory environment. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 8.37 points or 0.27 percent at 3,135.35.



Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday that policies to contain capital outflows and ongoing concerns over currency depreciation are likely to hold back internationalization of the Chinese currency in the short-term.



Nevertheless, a gradual increase in holdings by reserve managers could still support China's rating profile over time, it said.



Australian shares extended losses from the previous session as banks tumbled on earnings concerns. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 58.10 points or 0.98 percent to 5,892.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 51.50 points or 0.86 percent lower at 5,919.90.



ANZ, which reported its interim profit result Tuesday, fell 2.8 percent while the other three banks lost 2-3 percent. Miners also lost ground as Chinese steel futures dropped after five days of gains. Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group fell about 1 percent each while BHP Billiton shed 2.3 percent.



Telecom operator Vocus plummeted 27 percent after a profit warning. Packaging giant Amcor tumbled 3.3 percent after it bought Colombian specialty container business Plasticos Team SAS for an undisclosed sum.



Downer EDI declined 1.5 percent after the company said it would not raise its $1.15 per share offer for Spotless Group. Shares of Spotless dropped 1.4 percent. Fairfax Media fell about 1 percent on saying it would cut 25 percent of its metropolitan journalist staff as part of a restructuring.



On the economic front, Australia's service sector activity continued to expand in April, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX 50 index slid 16.65 points or 0.22 percent to 7,405.84, snapping a seven-day winning streak, as the kiwi climbed amid signs of a tightening labor market. A government report showed that New Zealand's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.9 percent in the March quarter.



Separately, house prices in the country increased notably in April, but the rate of growth was the weakest since July 2015, data published by the Quotable Value showed. Air New Zealand shares fell 3.5 percent on profit taking after recent sharp gains.



Elsewhere, Indian and Indonesian shares were marginally lower and Malaysia's KLSE Composite was declining 0.2 percent, while the Taiwan Weighted index edged up 0.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.8 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains on the back of robust earnings. The Dow rose 0.2 percent while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 edged up around 0.1 percent each.



