

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday, after a media report that the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will be debarred from joining upcoming Brexit negotiations with the European Union leaders.



The Times reported that the prime minister will be prevented from joining discussions at future EU heads of state meetings and her negotiations are confined to European Commission's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.



The report came after tense weekend talks in Brussels, where the 27 EU members insisted that there would no discussion of a future trade deal with Britain unless it makes progress on key issues, including the rights of EU citizens living in Britain and agrees to settle the cost of the Brexit.



Asian stock markets are mixed, as tech giant Apple reported weaker than expected revenues as well as a surprise fall in iPhone sales in the second quarter.



Investors also turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but investors will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about future rate hikes.



The pound showed mixed trading in the Asian session. While the currency rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the franc.



The pound eased to 1.2885 versus the dollar, from a 5-day high of 1.2948 hit at 9:15 pm ET. The next possible support for the pound is seen around the 1.26 region.



The pound pared gains to 144.52 against the yen and 0.8476 versus the euro, from its early highs of 145.10 and 0.8443, respectively. If the pound extends slide, it may locate support around 142.00 against the yen and 0.86 against the euro.



The pound slipped to a 6-day low of 1.2778 against the franc, off its early high of 1.2836. The pound is seen finding support around the 1.26 region.



Looking ahead, German jobless rate and U.K. construction PMI for April, Eurozone PPI for March and gross domestic product for the first quarter are due in the European session.



In the New York session, ADP private sector payrolls data and ISM non-manufacturing composite index for April are set for release.



At 2:00 pm ET, the Fed announces its decision on interest rates. Economists forecast the central bank to keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 1.00 percent.



