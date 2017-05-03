Ipswitch Takes Steps to Help Companies Avoid Hefty Fines, including "12 Months to Go: Simple Steps to Achieving GDPR Compliance," Webinar on Thursday, May 4, 2017

Ipswitch, the leader in easy to implement and administer file transfer and network management software, recently polled European IT professionals from the U.K., France and Germany with survey results revealing that one in three businesses do not know how the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will impact them a concern with the May 25, 2018 deadline a year away. Businesses sharing, transferring or storing data belonging to anybody in the EU need to be in compliance with GDPR or hefty fines can be expected up to 20,000,000€ or 4 percent of annual company turnover, whichever is greater.

"Ipswitch is leading the industry in taking the necessary steps to ensure that our customers who are working with the EU are prepared in meeting GDPR compliance next year and beyond," said Michael Hack, Head of EMEA Field Operations at Ipswitch.

According to the survey, more than half recognized that GDPR will impact their business (53 percent), though 70 percent are not sure about the financial impact of GDPR. Investment in new technologies offering security is being highly considered by 55 percent of survey respondents, including encryption (50 percent), mobile device management (42 percent) and secure file sharing/transfer (30 percent) solutions. Additionally, more than a third of respondents (37 percent) have no idea how the GDPR will impact their business or collaboration with the U.S.

Ipswitch is addressing the subject in the security webinar, "12 Months to Go: Simple Steps to Achieving GDPR Compliance," on Thursday, May 4, 2017, examining the key steps to achieve GDPR compliance, what businesses should be doing in the next 12 months and what the most immediate actions should be all to mitigate any risks of non-compliance.

Webinar speakers include Rowenna Fielding, Data Protection Lead at Protecture Limited (Follow @MissIG_Geek); Dan Raywood, Contributing Editor, Infosecurity Magazine (Follow @DanRaywood); Eduardo Ustaran, Partner at Hogan Lovells (Follow @EUstaran) and Monica Gupta, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Ipswitch.

To register for the webinar, visit: https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/webinars/steps-to-achieving-gdpr/.

Investing in technology in preparation for GDPR is a key step, all organizations processing data should take. There are technologies available to address GDPR requirements, including Ipswitch MOVEit Managed File Transfer. Ipswitch is offering companies the choice to "pick and mix" the solution needed for GDPR compliance. Visit stand F105 at Infosecurity Europe 2017, taking place on June 6-8, 2017 in London. For more information on Infosecurity Europe, visit: http://www.infosecurityeurope.com/.

To download the white paper, "Preparing for the General Data Protection Regulation," visit:

https://www.ipswitch.com/resources/whitepapers-ebooks/preparing-for-the-general-data-protection-regulation

About Ipswitch Galway

Galway, Ireland is home to Ipswitch's EMEA Centre of Excellence which includes research and development, sales and technical support teams. The office provides technical and sales support to in-country partners and customers across Europe as well as central support for the company's in-country teams across Germany, U.K., France, Italy and the Middle East. The centre hosts a dedicated partner and customer demonstration suite for sales which facilitates events and training.

About Ipswitch

Today's hard-working IT teams are relied upon to manage increasing complexity and deliver near-zero downtime. Ipswitch IT and network management software helps them succeed by enabling secure control of business transactions, applications and infrastructure. Ipswitch software is powerful, flexible and easy to try, buy and use. The company's software helps teams shine by delivering 24/7 performance and security across cloud, virtual and network environments. Ipswitch Unified Infrastructure and Applications Monitoring software provides end-to-end insight, is extremely flexible and simple to deploy. The company's Information Security and Managed File Transfer solutions enable secure, automated and compliant business transactions and file transfers for millions of users. Ipswitch powers more than 150,000 networks spanning 168 countries, and is based in Lexington, Mass., with offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.ipswitch.com/, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

