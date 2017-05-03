ZENEDGE Increases EMEA Investment to Better Service Growing Need for Cybersecurity and Assist Organizations to Respond to EU and UK Cybersecurity Regulations

Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Aftab Afzal Joins ZENEDGE to Lead EMEA Sales

AVENTURA, Florida and LONDON, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ZENEDGE, a leading provider of cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI) driven Web Application Firewall (WAF), malicious bot detection and DDoS cybersecurity solutions, announced today plans to increase its presence in EMEA, which currently represents 40% of the company's total revenues. Mr. Aftab Afzal has joined ZENEDGE as SVP EMEA Sales to spearhead the expansion. This announcement follows the recent global infrastructure expansion with data center provider Equinix, including new Mega-POPs in London and Frankfurt to better service European customers.

ZENEDGE's EMEA team consists of a Security Operation Center, and operations teams which provide local time support for European clients including stock exchanges, utilities, and leading e-commerce sites.

"We continue to invest in EMEA in terms of infrastructure and resources as we help organizations prepare for current and future cybersecurity challenges and assist in meeting upcoming regulatory cybersecurity requirements in the UK and continental Europe," said Alp Hug, Chief Operating Officer of ZENEDGE. "We are excited to have Aftab Afzal lead the charge in the EMEA region to broaden our reach and provide best-in-class cloud cybersecurity."

Mr. Afzal, who is based in London, brings over 20 years of experience in the Internet security field, having represented leading international vendors and helped global organizations secure digital assets while protecting against Internet threats. Mr. Afzal has held management positions at Internet Service Providers, end-point protection companies, network security and leading Cloud Security organizations where he has taken a holistic approach to security and helped to define best practices. Most recently, Mr. Afzal held leadership roles at NSFOCUS and Akamai Technologies.

"I am very pleased to join ZENEDGE, a dynamic growth company leading the way in cloud cybersecurity across multiple sectors," said Aftab Afzal, SVP EMEA Sales. "I look forward to strengthening the ZENEDGE EMEA organization to better service our customers."

Founded in 2014, ZENEDGE continues its growth momentum and global expansion of partners and customers. Recently, the company announced the availability of ZENEDGE Bot Manager, featuring advanced bot detection and mitigation technology based on user behavioral analysis and device fingerprinting, leveraging 50+ attributes to detect and mitigate sophisticated bots.

About ZENEDGE

ZENEDGE is a leading global provider of cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI) driven Web Application Firewall (WAF), malicious bot detection and DDoS cybersecurity solutions. ZENEDGE protects over 800,000 web applications and networks for organizations in eCommerce, Energy, Entertainment, Financial Services, Gaming, Government, Healthcare, Media and Technology industries. ZENEDGE is headquartered in Aventura, Florida. For more information, visit www.zenedge.com.