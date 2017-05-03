ADYOULIKE'S Native Advertising Technology To Integrate Adform's Ad Serving Platform

LONDON, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ADYOULIKE, the leading in-feed native ad platform today announces it is entering into a new partnership with Copenhagen-based Adform, a global digital media advertising technology company.

Adform provides digital advertising solutions and services on their platform including campaign planning, ad serving, optimisation, analytics and reporting. It has worked with leading clients across major industries and are rapidly expanding their product portfolio and geographical presence. Its technologies and services are used by more than 25,000 advertisers, 1,600 agencies, and 1000 of the world's leading publishers.

Through this partnership, Adform will integrate ADYOULIKE's native advertising supply side platform (SSP), using the OpenRTB 2.3 standard to deliver in-feed native content programmatically into its own platform. This will enable Adform's clients to have access to exclusive infeed positions that offer outstanding performance - high click through rates (CTRs), volume and exceptional ROI, as well as deliver personalised campaigns across a whole new network of key publisher sites.

This will take place through ADYOULIKE's programmatic native advertising service, ADYOULIKE Exchange and will also include access to IBM's Watson artificial intelligence software, which forms part of ADYOULIKE's technology platform.

ADYOULIKE has recently integrated IBM Watson into its DNA native advertising platform to enhance semantic targeting for native advertising, a world first. As part of ADYOULIKE's platform, Watson scans all the publisher pages in ADYOULIKE's global network of publishers and analyses them all in seconds, looking contextually for topics, sentiment and semantics, rather than just scanning for simple keywords.

Francis Turner, ADYOULIKE's U.S. MD, said: "The native advertising industry continues to experience fast growth and is estimated to reach global investments of $85.5 billion in 2020. This partnership with Adform further demonstrates how essential it has become for the industry to have digital advertising companies collaborating together to create added value and provide clients with access to more publishers worldwide, using programmatic technology in creating highly-targeted in-feed native advertising."

"With native advertising increasingly becoming an essential part of the digital advertising ecosystem, we're excited to offer our buyers access to new inventory through ADYOULIKE's SSP," Jay Stevens, Chief Revenue Officer at Adform, said, "and we see significant demand for semantic capable supply. Moving forward, more strategic and tailored advertising experiences will be an essential piece of the ecosystem and these types of integrations are a key component in enabling that."

About ADYOULIKE:

ADYOULIKE is a global leading in-feed native ad platform. Launched in 2011, it is recognised for being a pioneer in native technology and creating advertising experiences for users that mirror the websites they are visiting. Using its own native supply-side platform(SSP) and native technology platform, the company enables brands to scale native advertising campaigns across premium and niche publishers, while publishers benefit from access to ADYOULIKE's marketplace.

In November 2016, ADYOULIKE launched the world's first semantic targeting capability for native advertising by integrating IBM's ground-breaking Watson artificial intelligence software with the ADYOULIKE platform. It is now, for the very first time, being used to create better semantic targeting for native advertising.

The fast-growing firm is now operating in more than 18 countries, has 65 employees and received series B funding in October of this year to underwrite its continued international growth. Accolades for ADYOULIKE include: BPI France Excellence, Pass French Tech, The Everline Future 50 and The BIMA Hot 100. ADYOULIKE is a member of the IAB in the UK, US and Europe.

About Adform

Adform is the leading independent and open full stack advertising technology platform that encompasses data, creativity and trading into one seamless enterprise product suite servicing media agencies, trading desks and advertisers.

All of our products are modular and easily inter-operate with all other point solutions used throughout the digital advertising ecosystem.

Adform was founded in Denmark in 2002 and is one of the world's largest private and independent advertising technology companies. With offices in 18 countries, Adform has more than 780 employees globally throughout Europe, North America and APAC.

Visit http://www.adform.com or http://join.adform.com for more information.