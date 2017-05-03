sprite-preloader
03.05.2017 | 10:04
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Raises €36 million through financing of Romeo NPL Portfolio

Guernsey, 3 May 2017 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces a successful completion of a €75 million financing on the secured portion of its Romeo NPL portfolio. Eurocastle received approximately €36 million or 50% of the net proceeds after costs and reserves.
                   
The Romeo portfolio was acquired jointly by Eurocastle and Fortress Affiliates, on an unlevered basis, as part of the doBank acquisition from UniCredit S.p.A. in October 2015.  The portfolio had an original GBV of €3.3 billion, of which 42% was secured.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com (http://www.eurocastleinv.com/).


 


