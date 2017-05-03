Damon Harvey Joins ProtectWise As Vice President Of EMEA Region

Veteran cybersecurity executive will expand company's presence and channel program across UK, Germany and other key European markets

DENVER, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ProtectWise', the enterprise security company that delivers pervasive visibility, automated threat detection and unlimited forensic exploration, today announced Damon Harvey has joined the company as Vice President, EMEA. Harvey will extend the company's platform, The ProtectWise Grid', to organizations managing security in traditional enterprise, cloud and industrial control systems environments across EMEA.

"I am thrilled to join ProtectWise and lead its EMEA business," said Harvey. "The need for delivering security as a utility has never been greater - in the UK alone, nearly half of all firms suffered a cyber breach or attack in the past 12 months, new research shows. ProtectWise delivers security on demand and entirely from the cloud with a platform that is ideally suited for enterprises across all vertical and geographic markets."

Harvey brings to ProtectWise more than two decades of experience with international technology companies, including 14 years in cybersecurity sales management and leadership. Harvey joins ProtectWise from RSA, where most recently he was responsible for the company's NetWitness business in the United Kingdom. His previous experience includes managing enterprise accounts for Symantec.

"ProtectWise has experienced significant growth across North America and several organizations have deployed our sensors internationally, which is great validation of the market's reception to our enterprise security platform," said Mark Rotolo, Executive Vice President, Global Sales, ProtectWise. "We're poised well to capitalize on the growing interest within organizations across EMEA, and Damon has the experience and leadership key to helping us build our sales and channel programs in the region."

About ProtectWise

ProtectWise' harnesses the power of the recorded network to provide a new utility model for enterprise security. The company's platform, The ProtectWise Grid', captures full fidelity network traffic for real-time and retrospective analysis in an advanced visual presentation. Delivered entirely from the cloud, The ProtectWise Grid is an integrated solution that provides frictionless deployment and scalability.

Founded in April 2013, ProtectWise is based in Denver and led by a team of security and SaaS industry veterans from McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, and Symantec. The company launched the Immersive SecuritySM movement in 2017 to build a new path forward for the security industry. ProtectWise has raised more than $67 million in funding. For more information, visit www.protectwise.com.

