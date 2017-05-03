Telecom Managed Services Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.7% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Telecom Managed Services Market is expected to grow from $11.90 Billion to $22.58 Billion at CAGR of 13.7% from 2017-2022.Cost reduction in managing enterprise infrastructure, management of business outcomes & core activities, minimizing the risk associated with business operation in terms of security led to increased demand for the market.

The telecom managed services market size is estimated to grow from USD 11.90billion in 2017 to USD 22.58 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.7%. Cost reduction in managing enterprise infrastructure; better focus on core business activities and core strategies; low risk associated with business operations in terms of security; and improved operational efficiency, reliability, and agility in the business process are some of driving forces in the telecom managed services market.

The managed mobility service is expected to grow at the highest rate in the telecom managed services market during the forecast period. The rapid proliferation of smart phones, tablets, and other smart devices in businesses as well as consumers is driving the mobility service segment. Managed mobility services include the configuration, deployment, and management of mobility devices such as smart phones and tablets in the work premises or outside the work environment by providing network connectivity through wired or wireless technology. Managed mobility services allow the workforce to access the enterprise data from mobile devices at any time and from any location.

Among organization size, the large enterprise segment is expected to have a maximum market size in the telecom managed services market during the forecast period. Large enterprises are turning to managed services in order to manage their enterprise infrastructure, lower down the operational expenditure, reduce support staff, and offers services very efficiently. Moreover, affordability of resources and high economies of scale allow these organizations to leverage the benefits of managed services.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the telecom managed services market during the forecast period. The region has encompassed both developed and emergent economy such as Australia, Japan, Korea, India, and New Zealand. China and India are rapidly growing in terms of technology adoption and foreign direct investment. The integration of advanced technologies such as Long Term Evolution (LTE), IoT, and mobility are widely implemented across the region. The growth in APAC is mainly driven by increasing internet and mobile services and establishments of new data centers in China, India, Singapore, and Australia.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The break-up of profiles of primary participants is given below:

By Company: Tier 1: 24%, Tier 2: 41%, and Tier 3: 35%

Tier 1: 24%, Tier 2: 41%, and Tier 3: 35% By Designation: C level: 57%, Director level:36%, and Others: 7%

C level: 57%, Director level:36%, and Others: 7% By Region: North America : 49%, Europe : 28%, APAC: 16%, and RoW: 7%

The various key vendors profiled in the report are as follows:

Amdocs (US)

AT&T (US)

Century Link (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Comarch S.A. ( Poland )

) Ericsson AB ( Sweden )

) GTT Communications, Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ( China )

) IBM (US)

NTT Data ( Japan )

) Sprint.com (US)

Tech Mahindra ( India )

) Unisys (US)

Verizon (US)

