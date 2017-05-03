

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell in cautious trade on Wednesday as weaker metals prices pulled down mining stocks and supermarket giant Sainsbury posted an 8.2 percent fall in annual profit.



Investor sentiment was also dampened after media reports emerged that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will be debarred from joining upcoming Brexit negotiations with the European Union leaders.



The Times reported that the prime minister will be prevented from joining discussions at future EU heads of state meetings and her negotiations are confined to European Commission's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 20 points or 0.27 percent at 7,230 in late opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher the previous day.



Miners led losses, with Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton and Glencore losing 2-4 percent.



Sainsbury fell 2.5 percent as it cautioned over 'challenging' trading and ongoing price pressures.



Marks & Spencer Group dropped 1.5 percent after it appointed Jill McDonald, currently chief executive of Britain's largest bike seller Halfords, to run its underperforming non-food business.



Imperial Tobacco Group rose half a percent after its first-half results came in line with expectations.



In economic releases, the U.K. construction sector growth improved unexpectedly in April, driven by increased civil engineering activity, survey results from IHS Markit showed.



The Federal Reserve's rate decision is awaited later in the day, with investors looking for clues about the world's largest economy and the monetary policy outlook.



