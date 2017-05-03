Nano Metal Oxides Market Size Worth $9.48 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 9.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global nano metal oxides (NMO) market is expected to reach USD 9,48 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to positively influenced by investments in the biomedical, personal care, and electronics sector.

Nano metal oxides are complex chemical compounds which possess the potential to be extensively in the electronics, energy, defense, and paints & coatings sector. NMO's are manufactured from metal oxides using a different process, the most common one being the sol-gel process.

NMO's are utilized in the production of cement, inks, plastics, and rubbers. It is also used as a catalyst and stabilizer for the chemical manufacturing industry. Pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies are continuously investing in research & development operations to introduce advanced solutions for the treatment of various diseases. Nanoparticles play a significant role in drug delivery systems and clinical diagnosis.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global nano metal oxides demand was USD 4,200 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2025

The silicon dioxide segment occupied the largest share in 2016 on account of its extensive use in the manufacture of glass, rubber, coatings, medical, optical, and electronic devices

The magnetic properties of iron oxide are one the prime reasons it is used as a contrast agent inmagneticresonance imaging (MRI) systems

Titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are widely used in personal care products and paints & coating

The zinc oxide segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Nano zinc oxide absorbs and reflects UV rays and therefore is used in sunscreens

Nano gold, silver, and platinum oxides are also widely for vitro & vivo diagnostics, nutraceuticals, and in the production of biocompatible materials

The electronics &optics segmentaccounted for more than 35% of the overall NMO market and is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the coming years

Increasing disposable income and investment in technologically advanced devices is projected to boost demand for NMO's in the electronics sector

Favorable government & private investments in the aerospace & defense industry is also expected to contribute to the demand for NMO's over the coming years

Key players includeSigma-Aldrich Corporation, US Research Nanomaterials Inc., EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microsphere, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, and Nanoshel LLC

Grand View Research has segmented the global nano metal oxides market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Nano Metal Oxides Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Aluminum oxide Iron oxide Titanium dioxide Silicon dioxide Zinc oxide Others

Nano Metal Oxides Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Electronics & optics Medical & personal care Paints & coatings Energy & environment Others

Nano Metal Oxides Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Central & South America Middle East & Africa



