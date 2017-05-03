EXPO 2017: Tickets for Cirque Du Soleil Show Now on Sale

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The grand REFLEKT show combining classical circus with astonishing acrobatic feats will run from June 16 through September 10. Together with the main character, an archaeologist and dreamer Arman, the audience will be able to discover seven elements of Kazakh culture: joy, success, wisdom, prosperity, dynamics, progress and development, as well as the power of the heavens.

The performance was inspired by the main theme of theInternational Specialized Exhibition - "Future Energy" - and the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

The stage will be decorated with elements of the city of the future and the architecture of the past. Fascinating video projections,alaser light showand light graphics will "transport" the audience to variouslandscapes of Kazakhstan.

Over 100 specialists from all over the world, including 37 professional entertainers, will be involved in 71 performances. Ticket prices range between 4,000 and 6,000 tenge (12-20 US dollars).

Tickets can be purchased online athttps://tickets.expo2017astana.com/

Cirque du Soleil

Having started with a small group of 20street entertainers in 1984, Cirque du Soleil has become one of the largestentertainment companies headquartered in Montreal. The company has almost 4,000 employees from 50 countries, including 1,300 artists. Cirque du Soleil is loved by over 160 million spectators in over 400 cities in 60 countries on five continents.

45 DEGREES

The company45 DEGREESworks on creative content and special events all over the world. It is based on the experience and creative potential ofCirque du Soleil. 45 DEGREES creates content which provides an unforgettable experience for the most demanding customers during corporate and private events, as well as events for the general public. 45 DEGREES is the international companyintegrated into Cirque du Soleil's structure which has created events and performances under thebrand nameCirqueduSoleilfor ten years. Further information is available on the website http://www.45degrees.com

Contact: Natalia Kostikova, expo2017@m-p.ru , +7(903)209-35-00