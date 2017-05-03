ELISA MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS RELEASE 3 MAY 2017 AT 1:00 PM



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Katajisto, Timo-Matti Position: Other senior manager ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32_20170503120059_6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Elisa Oyj LEI: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-02 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007884 Volume: 185 Unit price: 31,78000 Euro Volume: 181 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Volume: 129 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Volume: 20 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Volume: 177 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Volume: 270 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Volume: 160 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Volume: 86 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Volume: 550 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Volume: 1815 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3573 Volume weighted average price: 31.77052 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-02 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007884 Volume: 50 Unit price: 31,78000 Euro Volume: 116 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Volume: 35 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Volume: 73 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Volume: 39 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Volume: 64 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Volume: 67 Unit price: 31,77000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 494 Volume weighted average price: 31.77101 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-02 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007884 Volume: 33 Unit price: 31,78000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 33 Volume weighted average price: 31.78000 Euro



