Fernando Romero and Norman Foster offer an exclusive to Vanity Fair México and gave us the most important details on the construction and planning of Mexico City's new airport

"What will emanate from the ground will be truly revolutionary" (Norman Foster)

MEXICO CITY, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of controversy and heavy criticism, the architects Fernando Romero and Norman Foster are heading up one of the largest and most avant-garde projects on the planet, the creation of Mexico City's New International Airport (NAICM - Nuevo Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México).

The renowned golden duo appears on the cover of the May issue of Vanity Fair: One of them has reinvented the landscape of world architecture, has a Pritzker and has rewritten the rules for international airports. The other received his academic training from the distinguished Dutch architect, Rem Koolhaas and has reformulated the urban profile of Mexico's capital.

"Foster is one of the greatest architects in history. We have to state things in their true dimension. I don't think there's another professional in this field who has left his mark on so many cities in the world with such impact," Romero said of Foster in their exclusive interview with Vanity Fair.

Ever since Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto officially announced in 2014 that construction was to be begin on one of the most important architectural works not just in Mexico but in the whole world, a wide variety of controversial opinions have been swirling around this issue among Mexicans.

Since the outset, the creation of this airport has received heavy criticism from various environmental groups that have denounced to government officials the implications of its development and the collateral damage it would inflict on Mexico City's water supply.

"This terminal is like a boat, it will practically be floating in the lake (Lake Texcoco). It's a very unusual challenge, it will be special. I find it exciting because it will combine the best skills in Mexico with the skills of international engineering. It's a veritable fusion of Fernando and myself," Foster said of the project.

In an exclusive interview, Joselo from the group Café Tacvba (Chilanga Banda) talks to us about the release of his new album "Jei Beibi"

On May 5, not only will the Battle of Puebla be celebrated, it will also be the date for the launch of the new album, "Jei Beibi" which makes reference to the group's past and also to the challenges they will face in the future.

In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair México, Joselo of Café Tacvba gives us the lowdown on the group's evolution over time, covering subjects such as its early days, up to the confrontations the band has had on various TV shows such as Siempre en Domingo ('Always on Sunday') and Paco Stanley, among others.

He also talks to us about the controversial decision they made not to include the song Ingrata ('Ungrateful woman') anymore in the repertory for their shows, and the new changes that they are undergoing as a group in terms of the type of music they will be playing on their next records.

